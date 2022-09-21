Andrew Pataky Sr.

Dec, 7, 1934 - Sep. 20, 2022

WANATAH, IN - Andrew Pataky Sr., 87, of Wanatah, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

He was born in Felsocsatar, Hungary on December 7, 1934 to Andrew and Rosa (Groscsan) Pataky. He worked at Valparaiso University and Von Tobel's before he made his career as a baler for the National Can Company. He was fond of animals, dancing the Polka, being outdoors, working in his garden, and was a gifted self-taught musician. Andrew was proud of his work and was a dedicated family man. He will be deeply missed.

On September 17, 1960 Andrew married Helen Kovacs, who survives along with their children: Mariann (Jim) Baum, Irene (Nathan) Howell, Teresa (Steve) Tucker, and Andrew (Jill) Pataky Jr.; brother, Joseph (Mary) Pataky; grandchildren: Jimmy (Amanda) and Jeffrey (Krystal), Cory (Nicole), Blaine (Allison), and Hannah, Hillery (Ben), Tyler, and Mackenzie (Lauren), Andria and Adison; nine great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Frank and Sandor.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 204 N. Ohio Street, Wanatah, IN, with a service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wanatah. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Sacred Heart.