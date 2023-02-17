DYER - Andrew R. Martin, age 74, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Loving father of Tiffany (Jonathan) Blosky. Cherished grampy of Cameron and Lilly. Kind uncle of Steven Stofko; great-uncle of Stewart and Veronica. Preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Irene Martin. Andrew was loved by many, and will be dearly missed.
Visitation Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME James 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, with Deacon Daniel Ratliff officiating.
