CROWN POINT - Andrew V. Giorgi, age 92, of Crown Point, passed away December 18, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army JAG corp. Andrew received his Juris Doctorate Cum Laude from Notre Dame. He served in the Lake County community as both an attorney and judge for over 60 years. Andrew was a former Chairman of the Democratic party of Gary, a member of St. Mary Catholic church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Jenny (nee Labue) Giorgi; former spouse Marian Giorgi. Andrew is survived by his children: Paul (Margarita) Giorgi, Peter (Elizabeth) Giorgi, Jennifer (Scott) Sefton, Andrew Giorgi, Aaron Giorgi; (mother Kathy Giorgi); several loving grand and great- grandchildren; brother Paul J. (Concelia) Giorgi; long term companion Sandra Ricard; one niece and many nephews. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St, Crown Point. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Due to covid, the family requests all visitors wear a mask. www.burnsfuneral.com