Andrew Victor Giorgi, Jr.

Dec. 24, 1964—Oct. 29, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN—Andrew Victor Giorgi, Jr., 57 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born December 24, 1964 in Gary, IN to the late Andrew V. and Marian (Zarante) Giorgi, Sr. Andy’s passion was preparing, cooking, and tasting entrees, especially Italian food. Having a culinary arts degree, he worked at various restaurants in the area. Andy enjoyed music and concerts, movies, and was an avid sports fan.

Andy is survived by his siblings, Peter (Elizabeth) Giorgi, Paul (Margie) Giorgi, and Jennifer (Scott) Sefton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Memorial Service beginning at 2:00 PM. Private burial of ashes will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stager, IL.

