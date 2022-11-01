VALPARAISO, IN—Andrew Victor Giorgi, Jr., 57 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was born December 24, 1964 in Gary, IN to the late Andrew V. and Marian (Zarante) Giorgi, Sr. Andy’s passion was preparing, cooking, and tasting entrees, especially Italian food. Having a culinary arts degree, he worked at various restaurants in the area. Andy enjoyed music and concerts, movies, and was an avid sports fan.