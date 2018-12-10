ROCK HILL, SC - Andrew W. Veenstra, 87, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 64 years and his children on Monday, November 12, 2018.
Andrew was born in Chicago Heights, IL and a son of the late Andrew Veenstra and the late Gertrude VanOosten Veenstra. He was a member of Grace Church PCA in Lansing, IL.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Ave., Lansing, IL 60438.
Mr. Veenstra is survived by his wife, Rosette (Dollie) Ringas Veenstra; his children, Andrew Paul Veenstra of Chicago, IL, Deborah Anne Barta (Robert) of Greensboro, NC, Elisabeth Anne Alderden (Martin) of Hammond, IN, Mary Anne McDowell of Rock Hill, and Joanna Kooy (Todd) of Elon, NC; his eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29732.