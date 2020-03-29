CROWN POINT - Androniki Stavrinoudis affectionately known as Niki, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away March 26, 2020. She was a retired chef and a member of SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Matrona Stassis (Leovari); siblings: Kosta Stassis, Dimitroula Stroumbouli, and Angeliki Kritouli. She is survived by son, Steve (Nancy) Stavrinoudis; daughter, Maria (Tony) Davis (Stavrinoudis); grandchildren, Ariana and Alaina Davis.