Andy Prieboy passed away on December 6, 2019 at Munster Community Hospital. He was 89 years old, a native of the Indian Harbor. He graduated from Washington High School where he met Barbara Sersic, marrying her in 1954.
He is survived by his two brothers: Ed and Joe Prieboy, and his twin sons, Andy and Joseph.
You can view Andy Prieboy's entire obituary at https://www.hillsidefhcares.com/notices/Andrew-Prieboy