Angel Castaneda

HAMMOND, IN - Angel Castaneda, age 21 of Hammond, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Michelle and Ray Castaneda; three daughters: Aliyanna, Angel and Amiya; fiance, Anastasia Cabello; siblings: Raymond (Gabby), Sierra, Lorenzo, Reina, Aaliyah, Linda, Bella, Geovani and Julian; nephew, Zaiden; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Miguel and Linda Hernandez; great-grandmother, Aurora H. Aguilar; cousin, Ashley Miranda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church, 570 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 and from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Church on Tuesday morning.

(A MAXIMUM of 25 People will be allowed in the Funeral Home at one time and MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be Required).

