Angela D. Bracich (nee Ramirez)

MUNSTER - Angela Bracich (nee Ramirez), 95, of Munster, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on May 19, 2022.

Angela is survived by brothers: Olyntho (Lee) (Ruth) Ramirez; Richard (Dianne) Ramirez of Munster, and Dennis M. Ramirez of Dyer; granddaughter, Samantha Bracich; great-granddaughter, Aviana; and great-grandson, Antonio Xakai of Valparaiso; numerous nephews; nieces; great-nephews and nieces; as well as god children.

Angela was preceded in death by husband Walter Bracich; son, Walter V. Bracich; brothers: John F. (Nandy) Ramirez, James F. (Sonny) Ramirez; parents, James C. and Barbara (nee Dennis) Ramirez.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN with Rev. Mike Yadron officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merriville, IN.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Burns Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, and on Wednesday morning at St. Thomas More from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m.

Angela was a 1945 Froebel High School graduate where she excelled in academics, lettered in GAA (Girl's Athletic Asso.), member of concert symphony orchestra and member of high school choir group and soloist.

During high school she worked at her father's family business followed by many years at H. Gordon and Son's at 8th and Broadway, in Gary.

In 1951 she left Gary for California where she continued to study voice under a leading opera voice teacher. She returned two years later to care for her mother who was ill at the time.

She then started a career at US Steel, where she held a position in contract administration, retiring from the position at the birth of her son.

Throughout the years of employment she continued to perform locally and with the US Steel choir.

In 1950 she was voted "best women singer in Gary". She also performed at the Chicago Musicland Festival and at festivals in Holland, Michigan. She also studied voice at the Chicago Conservatory of Music.

In addition to singing in the St. Anthony choir, she also sang as a soloist at many weddings and social events.

Angie began playing piano at the age of 11, but soon followed her love for singing.

She studied for the opera as a mezzo soprano. Although she never made it to the opera, she enjoyed many years performing and partying with her many local artist friends.

On August 31, 1957, she married the love of her life, Walter J. Bracich. Anige's brother, Lee, and Wally were roommates at Ball State in 1956.

Angie chaperoned, Lee's future wife, Ruth at a homecoming football game (Wally was on the team).

This was their introduction to one another and a year later they were married, a marriage that would last 64 years. As an indication of his love for her over the years he would refer to her as "BW", meaning "best wife".

Angie and Wally lived and enjoyed a good life together as he evolved through the various stages of his career as a coach, athletic director, president of coach's assoc., vice principal, realtor (Angie too), VFW post district director commander, and Dav. Korean war reunion group.

In addition to all the friends and travel friends they made through the groups, they enjoyed their many travels abroad and to Alaska.

To Angie, the two most important things in this world were her family and her religion and she never failed in her loyalty or faith in either one.

The family would like to thank Bridget Riley, Jean Andello, and Megan Noel for all the visits of kindness (and especially the treats) shown to "our pillar" during this time. Also to her next door neighbors, Matt and Michele, who made sure their drive way was always free of snow. Also to niece, Lindsey, and nephew, Joe, for all the love and consideration they took in caring for her this past year. As well to all the nephews and nieces who visited.