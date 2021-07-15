EAST CHICAGO, IN — Angela "Gelo" Roman (nee Rodriguez) age 92 of East Chicago, IN passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021 at home. She was born in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico and at the age of 15 she met the love of her life, Pedro Roman and they married on January 9, 1954 in Puerto Rico. Pedro passed away November 23, 2014. They moved to East Chicago, IN where they raised five children: Mary Roman, Pedro A. Roman, Jr., Irma (Jose) DeJesus, J. Carlos Roman and Jaime Luis Roman; six grandchildren: Jorge, Carlos, Carmen, Richard (Diana), Eva and Luis; nine great grandchildren: Landon, Nico, Giovani, Vinnie, Israel, Lucero, Sebastion, Aiden and Skylar. Her family was her pride and joy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3502 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Ivan Carrillo officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Angela was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt, and daughter. She taught her family to be humble while maintaining a strong work ethic. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and was known for her passion with visiting the sick and suffering. She demonstrated tenacity and resilience with her achievements in her numerous jobs during her younger years and she also loved to travel. She especially enjoyed whipping up your favorite meal to ensure there was no doubt how special you were to her. Angela will be truly missed by all fortunate enough to have crossed paths with this special soul of a loving strong woman. "Rest in heaven dear one". To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.