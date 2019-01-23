HERNANDO, FL - Angela Marie Ilic, 37 of Hernando, FL, formerly of Valparaiso, was born March 13, 1981 in Valparaiso, IN, and passed to be with her Lord and Savior January 2, 2019. Angela was schooled in Valparaiso, graduated from DeVry University on June 12, 2012 with Magna Cum Laude B.S. 3.70-3.89 Honors. Angela and daughter Bianca Boccorossa lived in Florida. The weather there was easier and less hard for her to function with Muscular Dystrophy that she dealt with daily.
Daughter of Lynnette Trapp (Dan) Ilic; sister to Daniel Ilic; granddaughter to Richard and Dolly Trapp; niece to Rick (LaDonna) Trapp and Thomas (Tamara) Johnson; cousin to Bryan (Jessica) Tilford.
Angela loved family gatherings and enjoyed the stories from years ago her Great Grandpa Darda would talk about farming and family. She knew how hard it was to change schools and always looked for students who were having a tough time, helping them to be included. Angie was so proud of her daughter, Bianca. She enjoyed all the functions Bianca would attend, asking if any child needed a ride. She would pick them up and get them back home safely, enjoying their chatter from the good time they had. She was a little part of it. Angela was a very loving, caring, compassionate, young woman, being greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of service.