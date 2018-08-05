CROWN POINT, IN - Angela Marie Pavich, age 48, of Crown Point, IN was unexpectedly called home on August 2nd, 2018. She is survived by her brothers: Joseph (Diana) Pavich and Robert Pavich; grandmother, Florence Armstrong; aunts: Susan Miller and Carol Asche; uncle, Michael Pawlicki, many nieces and nephews, cousins; and her four legged companion, Paddy; all of whom will remember her happy spirit. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Pavich and Cynthia Pavich Cappetto.
Ang was born in Hammond, IN on January 26, 1970. She graduated from Lake Central High School. Her passion for helping others called her to a career in healthcare, most recently with Physicians Immediate Care in Highland, IN.
Although she left us far too soon, Ang will forever be remembered by her family and many friends for her generosity, sense of humor, her smile, and the larger than life personality. She loved to tell whoppers of stories and never passed up the opportunity to play a practical joke. Ang's generosity and heart of gold will live on through the Gift of Life organ donation program.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 from 11:00AM till time of service 1:00PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.) followed by internment at Memory Lane Cemetery.