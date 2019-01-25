MUNSTER, IN - Angela Pulido Montenegro, 79, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Beloved mother of Joseph Montenegro, Michael (Keiko) Montenegro, Jesse Montenegro and Diane (Matt) Kalita. Loving grandmother of Anthony, Alexander, Megan, Celeste and Mya. Cherished sister of Teresa Pulido Rivera, Salavador Pulido and Roberto (Elisa Fernandez) Pulido. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse F. Montenegro.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Angela was a member of St. Thomas More Church. www.kishfuneralhome.net