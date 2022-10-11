Angela Rose Doan (nee Villareal)

HAMMOND, IN - Angela Rose Doan (nee Villarreal ) age 65, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 7, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Doan and they would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on November 7. She is also survived by her son, Christian (Amy Bremner) Doan; sister-in-law, Linda Doan; mother, Helen Perez Villarreal; siblings: Silvia (David) Salazar, Jessie Yonker, Mary Ann (Thomas) Quinn, Monica Villarreal , Maria (Larry) Bell, Amy (Lucas) Lasche, Hector Jr. (Julia) Villarreal, Louis (Julie) Villarreal, Henry "Hank" Villarreal, and John (Adrienne) Villarreal; aunts: Remiga Lozano and Mary Munoz; many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Hector G. Villarreal; brother, Joseph Villarreal; and by her nephew, Joshua Villarreal.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday October 12, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Ave. in Hammond, IN.

Angela graduated from Hammond Tech High School, class of 1975. She worked many years at Rueben H. Donnelley in Chicago, IL. And she also worked at MAT Accounting in Hammond, IN. Angela was passionate about gardening, collecting antiques, listening to music, and the Chicago Cubs. Her beloved "fur kids", Woody and Buzz, will miss her greatly.

