Angela Urra-De La Cruz

Angela Urra-De La Cruz

Angela Urra-De La Cruz

Angela Urra-De La Cruz

HAMMOND, IN — Angela Urra-De La Cruz, 62, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday February 14, 2021.

She survived by her husband, Victor De La Cruz; two daughters and one stepdaughter: Myra De La Cruz, Angela De La Cruz and Marisol De La Cruz; two sons and one stepson: Joshua De La Cruz, Angel (Vanessa) De La Cruz and Victor De La Cruz Jr.; 21 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; stepbrother, Benjamin; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, Mariano Urra, mother, Elonie Hernandez-Mark and brothers, Louis Urra and Esteban Urra. She immigrated from Cuba in 1970, leaving behind her other siblings. Angela was a very loving and caring person who always thought of others and would give you her all. Angela was a God-fearing woman who always told people about the Lord. She also enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. 45th (Glen Park Avenue) in Griffith, with Pastor Victor Ortiz officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME. For information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefunralhomeofgriffith.com.

