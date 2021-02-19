Angela Urra-De La Cruz

She survived by her husband, Victor De La Cruz; two daughters and one stepdaughter: Myra De La Cruz, Angela De La Cruz and Marisol De La Cruz; two sons and one stepson: Joshua De La Cruz, Angel (Vanessa) De La Cruz and Victor De La Cruz Jr.; 21 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; stepbrother, Benjamin; and by her numerous nieces and nephews.

Angela was preceded in death by her father, Mariano Urra, mother, Elonie Hernandez-Mark and brothers, Louis Urra and Esteban Urra. She immigrated from Cuba in 1970, leaving behind her other siblings. Angela was a very loving and caring person who always thought of others and would give you her all. Angela was a God-fearing woman who always told people about the Lord. She also enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.