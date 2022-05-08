EAST CHICAGO, IN - Angelica Gomez, age 65, of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at home. She is survived by four children: Salvador (Sara) Del Toro, Angelina Del Toro, Miriam Gomez and Luis Gomez; 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Gloria (Jorge) Hinojosa; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Luis Gomez; parents, Antonio and Luz Rivera; siblings; nephew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3502 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Diego Florez officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Church on Thursday morning.

Angelica retired from Arcelor Mittal Steel Company after 41 years of service. She loved going to the Ameristar Casino and spending time with family. She was a great woman and will be deeply missed.