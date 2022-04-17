 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MERRILLVILLE - Angelica Mattull, 43, of Merrillville, passed away on April 11, 2022. Angelica is survived by her husband, John Stofko; daughters: Caroline Mattull, Gianna Reyna, Marietta Stofko; son-in-law, Cameron Smith; brothers: Martin Reynoso and Jesse Reynoso; sisters: Regina Orr, Jessica Reynoso (Matos), Vanessa Baker, Christina Reynoso, Deanna Reynoso, Cecelia Reynoso, Cathlena Reynoso; four grandchildren: Anaya, Nyomi, Nayelli, and Vincent Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse R. Reynoso and Victoria L. Mattull.

Angelica studied at Purdue University and Sawyer business school. She retired from work as a licensed real estate agent/realtor. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410.

www.mycalumetpark.com

