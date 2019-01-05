EAST CHICAGO, IN - Angelica 'Wita' Muñoz (nee Lozano), age 86 of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the William J. Riley Memorial Hospice Residence, Munster, IN. Angelica was born on September 17, 1932 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to the late Jesus and Consuelo (nee Treviño) Lozano. She is survived by three children: David (Theresa) Muñoz, Hortencia (Robert) Gonzalez and Carlos Muñoz; grandchildren: Marisa, Cristina (Tony) Muñoz-Niknejad, Deanna, Robert Jon (Erika) Gonzalez, Kristen and David; two great grandchildren, Pablo and Aveline Gonzalez; daughter in-law, Nancy Muñoz; sisters: Dora Hernandez, Emilia Ramirez and Hilda Gonzalez; brother, Raul Lozano; brother in-law, Raymundo Muñoz; numerous loving relatives and close friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, David Muñoz (2010) and brother, Adolfo Lozano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, January 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Frank Torres officiating. Private interment. Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 6, 2019 and from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Monday morning.
Angelica was a remarkable cook. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends and made the best homemade flour tortillas. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Angelica will be forever missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321 would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com.