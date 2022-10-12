Angelina M. Rodriguez (nee Alvarez)

DYER, IN - Angelina M. Rodriguez, age 84, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully and with her family by her side on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Leopoldo D. Rodrigue; Loving mother of: Leo Rodriguez, Diane Bowers, Hector (Lily Ann) Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Dalia (Claude) Nunez, Noel Rodriguez, Rene (Amy) Rodriguez; Proud grandmother of: Melissa, Selena, Christopher, Alex, Rosann late Rosemarie, late Heather Marie, Rebecca Lee, Crystal, Samantha Marie, Ashley, Richard Jr., Tanya Angelina (David) Butler, Bianca Alyssa, Erik Steven Alyssa Hope, Claude Joseph, Lauryn Nicole, Alexander, Brandon Lee, Audrey; Cherished great-grandmother of: Brandon, Anastasia Torres, Elijah, Isabelle Rene, Emma , Alice, Leo and Ella Renae Butler; Dear sister of Elvia Flores (late Jesus Perales), Elida Medina; Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Manuel and Guadalupe Alvarez.

Angelina was generous, loving and kind. In her free time, she knitted and crochet beautiful blankets and lace table doilies. She loved watching her Novellas and collecting elephant memorabilia. Most of all she loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Visitation Friday, October 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Ang Tina's funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 50 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN, with Rev. Leo Gajardo officiating. Private inument Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. All other family services will be held privately.

Arrangements entrusted to he Smits Funeral Home, Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 19-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.co