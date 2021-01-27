Angelina S. Castro

She is survived by her daughters, Sylvia Garcia and Merce (Louis) Sanchez. Nana to Rick Coy, Carmen Garcia, Triniy Garcia (Roberto Sandoval), Xavier (Elena Garcia III, Christina Sanchez and Linda Sanchez. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Rickele Coy, Christina M. Sanchez, Xavier IV and Viviana Garcia and Nicolas (Nico) Sanchez; and brothers, Louis (Barbara) Sousa and Leonard Sousa. Loved by a host of nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Juanita Vega. Angie is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Nick; her son, Nicolas "Rocky"; and grandson, Michael Sanchez.