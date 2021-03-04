Apr. 27, 1929 - Feb. 23, 2021

Angeline Conley, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hamilton Communities.

Angeline was born on April 27, 1929 in East Chicago, IN, to Jose and Catalina (Quezada) Pedroza.

On May 19, 1951 in Crown Point, IN she married Lenzie, who preceded her in death. Surviving Angeline are her children: Stephen (Dianne) Conley of La Porte, John (Karen Mika) Conley of Schererville, James (Nancy) Conley of Griffith, and Cathy Fech of Schererville; 11 grandchildren: Kelly (Shawn) Anes, Christopher Conley, Michael Conley, Jennifer (Dan) Demuth, Bryan (Gretchen) Conley, James (Melissa) Conley, Jr., Julie (Bill) Bigham, Nick Maxberry, Tony Maxberry, Marissa Maxberry (Tim), and Kimberly Fech; many great-grandchildren; many great great-grandchildren; sister, Vera (Arthur) Pena of Summerville, SC; and nieces, Christina (James) Lee and Carol Zitzow; and brother, Carlos (Betty) Pedroza of Woodstock, IL and niece, Christine Pedroza.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert and Benjamin Pedroza.

Angeline was a homemaker. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing. Most importantly, Angeline enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren.