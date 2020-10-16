CROWN POINT, IN - Angeline Iacovetti, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Crown Point Christian Village.

Angeline is survived by her brother, Michael (late Judy) Iacovetti.

Angeline was preceded in death by her parents: David and Mary Iacovetti.

Angeline was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield. She attended Horace Mann High School and Gary Business College. Angeline worked for the Anderson Company for 29 years. She enjoyed making ornaments and playing Bingo with her friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 19, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Reyna officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Angeline's name to Indiana School for the Deaf, 1200 E. 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205.

Visit Angeline's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.