Angeline M. 'Angie' Raczak

MUNSTER, IN — Angeline M. "Angie" Raczak, 88, of Munster, IN, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020.

She is survived by four children: Dan Raczak, Ron (Tracy) Raczak, Dana (Rich) Carr and David Raczak; seven grandchildren: Vanessa, Christopher, Jessica, Valerie, Jenny, Derek and Jeromy; one great granddaughter, Violet; former daughter in-law, Linda Raczak; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Raczak (2013).

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with the Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 am to 10:30 am Saturday morning. A Maximum of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com