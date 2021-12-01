Angeline Mary Breitbarth
Feb. 2, 1944 — Nov. 26, 2021
CROWN POINT/LOFS, IN — Angeline Mary Breitbarth, age 77, of the Lakes of the Four Seasons, Crown Point, IN, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, fell asleep in Christ on Nov. 26, 2021. Angeline “Angie” was born on Feb. 2, 1944, to her late parents, Stanley and Josephine Golec in Chicago, IL at 6324 N. Melvina Ave.
Angie leaves behind her husband Bob of 22 years; her step-children: Angie A. (Jason) Brothers and Robert (Caitlin) Breitbarth; three step-grandchildren: Caitlin (Garrett) Brock, Mackenzie and Quinn Brothers; and Angie's brother Ron (Tracy) Golec.
Angie's staple was her kind, caring, loving and compassionate heart, not just for her family members and friends but for others as well. A wonderful homemaker and gracious hostess who enjoyed her expansive circle of friends. She was also very proud of her step-children's accomplishments.
Angie was active in the congregations of Grace Lutheran Church in Canton, IL and Resurrection Lutheran Church in Crown Point, IN of which her husband was Pastor. Angie retired from the Andrew Corporation in Orland Park, IL where she was a Master Scheduler/Planner. She also worked part-time at Hearts and Flowers Florist in Tinley Park, IL.
The visitation for Angie will be held, Fri., Dec. 3, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6201 Vollmer Rd., Matteson, IL with Pastors Matthew Troester and Ronald D. Rock officiating. Interment following at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Frankfort, IL.
Angie's embracing spirit and great smile will be missed by those who loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church Charities, K-9 Comfort Dogs Ministries, 3020 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062. Angie had a love and affection for Comfort Dogs especially for the emotional support and assistance they provided for others. For info or to sign guestbook visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.