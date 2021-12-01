Angeline Mary Breitbarth

Feb. 2, 1944 — Nov. 26, 2021

CROWN POINT/LOFS, IN — Angeline Mary Breitbarth, age 77, of the Lakes of the Four Seasons, Crown Point, IN, formerly of Tinley Park, IL, fell asleep in Christ on Nov. 26, 2021. Angeline “Angie” was born on Feb. 2, 1944, to her late parents, Stanley and Josephine Golec in Chicago, IL at 6324 N. Melvina Ave.

Angie leaves behind her husband Bob of 22 years; her step-children: Angie A. (Jason) Brothers and Robert (Caitlin) Breitbarth; three step-grandchildren: Caitlin (Garrett) Brock, Mackenzie and Quinn Brothers; and Angie's brother Ron (Tracy) Golec.

Angie's staple was her kind, caring, loving and compassionate heart, not just for her family members and friends but for others as well. A wonderful homemaker and gracious hostess who enjoyed her expansive circle of friends. She was also very proud of her step-children's accomplishments.

Angie was active in the congregations of Grace Lutheran Church in Canton, IL and Resurrection Lutheran Church in Crown Point, IN of which her husband was Pastor. Angie retired from the Andrew Corporation in Orland Park, IL where she was a Master Scheduler/Planner. She also worked part-time at Hearts and Flowers Florist in Tinley Park, IL.