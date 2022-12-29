August 1, 1938 - Dec. 5, 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Angeline Zamudio, age 84, passed away on December 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, 14 brothers/sisters and stepbrothers/stepsisters.

She is survived by her three children Louise, Martin (Donna), Daniel (Angie), six grandchildren and five great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Angie was born in Alice, Texas and lived most of her life in the Chicago and NW Indiana area.

She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed her time attending Mass at St. John Catholic Church in St. John, Indiana. She found tremendous joy in the company of her many friends and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private service for family is pending.