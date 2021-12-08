Angelo G. Karaleftheres
Mar. 26, 1930 — Dec. 6, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Angelo G. Karaleftheres, 91, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Chios, Greece passed away peacefully at home on December 6, 2021.
Angelo is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Sophia Karaleftheres; his loving daughter, Irene (Pete) Politakis; grandchildren: Dr. George P., Sophia, and Angelo, Esq. (Nina) Politakis; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends.
He loved his family and friends immensely, but his daughter Irene held a special place in his heart, often referring to her as "kamari mou (my pride and joy)."
Angelo was preceded in death by his father and mother, Konstantinos and Irene Karaleftheres.
Angelo immigrated to the United States from Chios, Greece with his wife and daughter in 1967, immediately planting roots in Northwest Indiana. Angelo worked at US Steel for nearly 20 years, but his true passion was barbering. He was a barber for the greater part of his life, owning and operating Angelo's Barber Shop which served Northwest Indiana for nearly 50 years. He retired from his craft at 87 years old. Angelo took great pride in being a chanter at various Greek Orthodox churches both in Greece and the United States.
Angelo will always be remembered for his outgoing personality, the love he showed his family and community, his endearing smile, infectious laugh and his immense talent for singing and playing the outi. Everyone who knew him loved him - his loss will be felt by all. May his memory be eternal.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Visit Angelo's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com