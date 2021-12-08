Angelo G. Karaleftheres

He loved his family and friends immensely, but his daughter Irene held a special place in his heart, often referring to her as "kamari mou (my pride and joy)."

Angelo immigrated to the United States from Chios, Greece with his wife and daughter in 1967, immediately planting roots in Northwest Indiana. Angelo worked at US Steel for nearly 20 years, but his true passion was barbering. He was a barber for the greater part of his life, owning and operating Angelo's Barber Shop which served Northwest Indiana for nearly 50 years. He retired from his craft at 87 years old. Angelo took great pride in being a chanter at various Greek Orthodox churches both in Greece and the United States.