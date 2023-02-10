April 21, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2023

MERRILLVILLE - Anita A. Favretto, age 93, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Glen Park, IN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Anita is survived by her nieces: Diane (Ben) Nguyen, Donna (Brian) Kirk; sister-in-law, Carolyn (late Dino) Favretto; her closest lifelong friend, Mary Campbell; great-nieces and great-nephews: Joseph (Courtney) Favretto, Michael (Chelsey) Favretto, Matthew (Larissa Prestino) Favretto, Dylan (Savanah) Nguyen, Dina Nguyen, Vincent, Carolyn, and Donovan Kirk; great-great-nieces and -nephews: Arianna and Dino John Favretto with three more on the way!

Anita was preceded in death by her father, Gino Favretto; mother and stepfather: Enrica and John Zuccolotto; brother, Dino Favretto; and nephew, John Favretto.

Anita was born and raised in the Tolleston section of Gary, IN to Gino and Enrica Favretto on April 21, 1929. She was a graduate of St. Emerick Elementary and Tolleston High School, Class of 1947. She began her education in the medical field through St. Margaret School of Nursing, De Paul University in Chicago, and many other courses to further her knowledge. Anita served in the U.S. Air Force and was a Lieutenant Colonel for several years. She then worked in Pediatrics at University of Illinois Hospital with over 35 years of service.

Anita was a devout Catholic and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church where she sang in the funeral choir and was a member of the Senior Club. She was also a former parishioner of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Gary.

Anita volunteered many hours with the local V.A. and her church food pantry. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their different events, traveling, and playing bingo. A special thank-you goes out to her friends and neighbors, Visiting Angels, and Southern Care Hospice for all their help.

She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Anita's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.

Visit Anita's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.