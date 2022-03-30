CALUMET CITY, IL - Anita A. Prolic (nee Schmidt), 95, late of Calumet City, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

She is survived by three sons: Gunther (Judy), Milan (Laura), and George Prolic; seven grandchildren: Jeremy, Jessica, Harrison, Ross, Curtis, Andrew, Rebecca; five great-grandchildren, a sister in Germany, and many nieces in Germany.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, and Internment to follow the service at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Red Cross would be appreciated. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.