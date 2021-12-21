 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Peoples Bank
Anita Jane Graef

Anita Jane Graef

Anita Jane Graef

Mar. 29, 1929 - Dec. 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Jane Graef, 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born March 29, 1929 in Norborne, MO to Otis and Elizabeth (Schiffman) Moentmann. Anita attended Valparaiso University and received a B.A. in Business. Anita was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church and served as a Lutheran Braille Worker for 50 years transcribing for the blind. Her years as a loyal and devoted minister's wife defined much of her life, and she embraced it wholeheartedly.

On July 18, 1951 she married Rev. David Graef who survives along with their daughter, Becky Graef of Valparaiso. She will be laid to rest at the Lutheran Cemetery in Norborne, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to Lutheran Braille Workers or Heritage Lutheran Church.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Cow prosthetic at Erin's Farm

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts