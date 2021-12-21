VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Jane Graef, 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born March 29, 1929 in Norborne, MO to Otis and Elizabeth (Schiffman) Moentmann. Anita attended Valparaiso University and received a B.A. in Business. Anita was a member of Heritage Lutheran Church and served as a Lutheran Braille Worker for 50 years transcribing for the blind. Her years as a loyal and devoted minister's wife defined much of her life, and she embraced it wholeheartedly.