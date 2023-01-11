WINAMAC, IN - Anita L. Djordjevich (nee Riccomini), age 79 of Winamac, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at home. She is survived by 2 sons, Mark (Jeanne) Djordjevich and Steven (Wendy Mis) Djordjevich; 5 grandchildren: Mark (Brittany James) Djordjevich, Jessica (T.J.) Wilson, Matthew (Morgan) Djordjevich, Andrew Djordjevich and Samantha Nauracy; great granddaughter, Zoe Djordjevich; brother in-law, David Tobias; sister, Mary Kay Wilson; nephew, David Tobias, Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Veselin "Walter" Djordjevich; parents, John Riccomini and Katherine Mathews; daughter, Susan Nauracy.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm.

Anita retired from the School City of East Chicago. She spent her time cooking, shopping and reading her romance novels. Please Omit Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.