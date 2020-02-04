CROWN POINT, IN - Anita L. Madsen, (nee Palmberg), age 76, late of Crown Point, IN and formerly of the East Side passed away on February 1, 2020. Loving mother of Dennis (Jayne) Madsen and DeAnn Madsen. Devoted grandmother of Kyle Madsen and Kailynn (Fiance Alex Freeland) Madsen. Cherished fur-grandmother of Puss, Midnight and Miracle. "Adopted" Grandmother of Zachary (Lea) Kolbas, Samantha Kolbas, Suzanne Rovai, Matthew Rovai and Joseph Robinson. Dear daughter of late Claus and late Estelle Palmberg. Dearest sister of late David "Bud" (late Lois) Fuehlen and late Marilyn (late Leonard) Smietanka. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She owned and managed her CPA practice for over 40 years and loved her clients. Long time active member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church. Anita's passion was spending countless hours with both Al-Anon and Alateen Support Groups. She was a member of Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Support Group at the Faith Church in Highland, IN. She enjoyed playing "Pinochle" and "Bridge" with friends and wore out many pairs of shoes line dancing.