Oct. 1, 1934 - Jan. 29, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Mae Buibish, 86 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born October 1, 1934 in Valparaiso to Carlton and Edith (Reif) Bearss. On October 5, 1952 she married Danny Buibish , Jr. who passed away March 6, 2013. Anita is survived by her children: Danita (Glenn) Ford of Valparaiso, David (Anne Marie) Buibish of Zionsville, and Diann (Carl) Decker of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her sister, Janet Bowen of Florida. She was preceded in death also, by her daughter, Dawn; grandson, Michael Ford; great grandson, Travis Leyden and her sister Nancy Bearss.
Anita was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in South Haven and many years ago worked as a catalog supervisor for JC Penney in Valparaiso. Due to COVID 19 concerns, funeral services are going to be private. She will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Memorial contributions can be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship in Valparaiso or Every Child Ministries in Hebron. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements.