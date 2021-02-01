VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Mae Buibish, 86 of Valparaiso passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born October 1, 1934 in Valparaiso to Carlton and Edith (Reif) Bearss. On October 5, 1952 she married Danny Buibish , Jr. who passed away March 6, 2013. Anita is survived by her children: Danita (Glenn) Ford of Valparaiso, David (Anne Marie) Buibish of Zionsville, and Diann (Carl) Decker of Valparaiso; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her sister, Janet Bowen of Florida. She was preceded in death also, by her daughter, Dawn; grandson, Michael Ford; great grandson, Travis Leyden and her sister Nancy Bearss.