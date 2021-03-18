March 18, 1964 - March 14, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Marie Bilen, 56, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born March 18, 1964 in Valparaiso to Allan and Joan (Metherd) Dillingham, and graduated from Chesterton High School. Anita began her career as store manager for Blair's in Valpo, and then transitioned into the medical field as an office manager and billing/coding clerk. Her quilting, sewing, cooking, baking and crafting skills were admired by all who knew her. She even managed an on-line fabric store on E-Bay. But it was her cats, "Sam", "Dinx", and "Ernesto" that warranted her greatest attention and provided her joy in recent years. As an avid Cubs fan, she experienced joy and despair, but she especially relished in watching them win the World Series in 2016.
Survivors include her children: Brittany (Joshua) Evans, Ashley Bilen (Derek Grimes) of Indianapolis and Zachary Bilen of Crown Point; her former husband and friend, John Bilen of Valparaiso; siblings: Barbara (James) Moore of Tucson, Arizona, Dale (Cynthia) Dillingham of Valparaiso, Darel Dillingham of Chesterton, David Dillingham of LaPorte; nephews: Ryan Dillingham and Brian Morbroch; nieces: Kathryn Hamilton and Katy Niebel; and sister-in-law, Carol Smolen. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Donna Crumpacker.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.