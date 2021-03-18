VALPARAISO, IN - Anita Marie Bilen, 56, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born March 18, 1964 in Valparaiso to Allan and Joan (Metherd) Dillingham, and graduated from Chesterton High School. Anita began her career as store manager for Blair's in Valpo, and then transitioned into the medical field as an office manager and billing/coding clerk. Her quilting, sewing, cooking, baking and crafting skills were admired by all who knew her. She even managed an on-line fabric store on E-Bay. But it was her cats, "Sam", "Dinx", and "Ernesto" that warranted her greatest attention and provided her joy in recent years. As an avid Cubs fan, she experienced joy and despair, but she especially relished in watching them win the World Series in 2016.