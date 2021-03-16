CROWN POINT, IN - Anita May Spangler, age 85, of Crown Point formerly of Merrillville passed away March 12, 2021.

She was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1952. Anita attended Purdue University.

She was a long-time employee of Tri State Coach Lines. Anita was a longtime active parishioner and member of the Women's Guild at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Merrillville. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents Edward and May Guzorek, brother Donald and sister Joyce Pierson. She is survived by her loving children: Susan DeMeyers, Julie Spangler, Robert Spangler; grandchildren: Adam DeMeyers, Madison Spangler, Serena Spangler; many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 19, 2021 DIRECTLY at 10:00 a.m.at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, 11301 W. 93rd Ave., St John, IN. A visitation will take place on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Rev. Sammie Maletta officiating. Services will conclude at the church. www.burnsfuneral.com