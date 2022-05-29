Oct. 13, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2021

MUNSTER/DYER - Anita Nondorf Gross, 88, peacefully passed from natural causes on December 31, 2021. She was surrounded in her last days by her sister, Patty; daughters; her niece; as well as video visits with additional family. Ongoing care from friends, the beloved Ridge-Foothill caregivers were supported by Inspiration Hospice team. Thank you to everyone who walked this journey with us all.

Anita remained sweet, curious and attentive to the end in preparation for yet another New Year's Eve celebration.

Born on Friday the 13th (she considered it lucky for her) in NW Indiana and being the 7th of 12 children, Anita enjoyed the "Irish lively conversations" with her musical parents; many siblings; in-laws; out-laws; nieces; nephews; and cousins. Her early childhood radio performance included singing "I'm an ol' cowhand" as part of the Nondorf Kiddies. Anita's nursing career began her life's adventure with Dr. Joe Gross, raising their family of four in Munster and Dyer, with time in Heidelberg, Germany. Together 'Nita and Joe found many ways to explore the globe. Anita was a member of the Pi Sigma Phi sorority - Upsilon chapter as were many of her family.

While Mary Beth; David; Jennifer (Robert); and Joel (Leslie) spread out raising their families, Anita earned fly miles connecting with her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (and counting).

Despite memory loss, she retained her lifelong love of music/songs, movies/tv, Cubs baseball (including 2016 world series win) and of course, Notre Dame football.

Retired years were spent in Michigan City overlooking the beach, and volunteer nursing at Share Foundation Camp. She always enjoyed sharing her eye for beauty in trees with Joe and her large circle of family, friends.

Ever the caregiver, Anita supported Alzheimer's research with brain donation through Columbia University LOAD study.

As 'Nita and Joe were quite the hosts of countless gatherings through the decades, we can only imagine their theme party going on now. We commit to continuing their reputation. We will always toast to Anita and Joe on New Year's Eve.

Anita is survived by her siblings: Bill and Patty; as well as three of her children/families: Mary Beth, Jennifer, Joel and family of David.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and son, David; and parents: Al and Wilda; as well as several siblings.

As a COVID survivor and always the nurse, Anita respectfully wishes for vaccines and masks to keep yourselves, families, and friends safe when gathering in her honor, as conditions dictate.

There will be a funeral mass on June 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St Joseph Church in Dyer, IN. Graveside burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery , Schererville, followed by a catered luncheon at St. John Township Community Center in St. John, IN.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, The NW Indiana Share Foundation or The Ridge Foothill Senior Living, Salt Lake City: their nursing scholarship fund.

"Back Home In Indiana!"