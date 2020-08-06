× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anival 'Al' Gonzalez Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Anival "Al" Gonzalez Sr., 69, of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Anival is survived by his five loving children, Wanda, Juan (Sandra), Lisa, Anival Jr. (Nikki) Gonzalez and Tiffany (Guillermo) Briseno; 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; mother of children and friend, Matilda Gonzalez; 10 brothers: Richie, Davie, Arturo, Ivan, Freddie, Joe, Angel, Carmelo, Sach and Ray; five sisters, Gloria, Lucy, Rosemary, Margie and Emily; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Preceded in passing by his parents, Saturnino and Martina Gonzalez, and brother, Carlos.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 9:15 a.m. from OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, East Chicago, the Rev. Carlos Sosa, AIC, officiating. At Rest St John-St Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In accordance with Indiana guidelines, please wear face mask and social distance, oleskapastrickfh.com.

Al was a longtime resident of East Chicago and a retired mechanic with the City of East Chicago. He will be dearly missed by all his loving family and friends.