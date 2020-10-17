Ann C. Parham

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eula Prather; her sister, Clara Clark, and her son, Darius Parham. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter, DeAndra Parham Smith; son-in-law, Rev. Angie (Leon) Smith Jr.; two brothers: Anthony and Calvin Prather; and grandchildren: Arthayah and Jaylen Parham, LeMarques Ford, LeAndranae and Angie Smith. Special friends Lucille Smith and Dorothy Andrews.