Ann C. Pazik (nee Bruno)
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Ann C. Pazik (nee Bruno), 92, of Merrillville, passed away December 9, 2020, at Spring Mill Nursing Home. She was born on November 29, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Antonio and Margaret Bruno.
She was married to the love of her life for 56 years, the late Max Pazik.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was also preceded in death by her daughter Debra Pazik; grandson Joshua Pazik; brothers, Albert, Dominic, and Anthony Bruno; and sisters, Frances Chvostal and Antoinette Labarge.
Ann is survived by her sisters, Margaret (Eli) Zak and Yolanda (Bill) Martin; brother, James (Nancy) Bruno; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Bruno; sons, Randy (Mary Lou) Pazik and Thomas (Marianna) Pazik; daughter, Valerie Anderson (late Donald Anderson); grandchildren: Michelle Neff, Kelly (Jeff) Ellrich, Jack Neff, Lauren and Jessica Pazik, Eric (Brooke) and Stephanie Pazik; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Brody and Cutler Ellrich.
Ann loved to play cards with her family. She loved making lasagna, sausage and sauerkraut, broccoli and cheese soup and casserole. She loved to collect Angels of any type and loved her family beyond the world, especially her great-grandchildren who were the light of her life all the way to the end. Ann was the strongest, beautiful, most brave Italian woman who could overcome anything, even a broken neck at age 90.
A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date due to COVID.
Family suggests memorials/donations to: Dune Hospice 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383, call (888) 602-9004 Visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
