Ann C. Pazik (nee Bruno)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Ann C. Pazik (nee Bruno), 92, of Merrillville, passed away December 9, 2020, at Spring Mill Nursing Home. She was born on November 29, 1928, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Antonio and Margaret Bruno.

She was married to the love of her life for 56 years, the late Max Pazik.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was also preceded in death by her daughter Debra Pazik; grandson Joshua Pazik; brothers, Albert, Dominic, and Anthony Bruno; and sisters, Frances Chvostal and Antoinette Labarge.

Ann is survived by her sisters, Margaret (Eli) Zak and Yolanda (Bill) Martin; brother, James (Nancy) Bruno; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Bruno; sons, Randy (Mary Lou) Pazik and Thomas (Marianna) Pazik; daughter, Valerie Anderson (late Donald Anderson); grandchildren: Michelle Neff, Kelly (Jeff) Ellrich, Jack Neff, Lauren and Jessica Pazik, Eric (Brooke) and Stephanie Pazik; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Brody and Cutler Ellrich.