Ann Chovan (nee Valocik)

WHITING, IN — Ann Chovan (nee Valocik) age 102 of Whiting passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew M. Chovan, Jr. for 63 years, who passed away August 21, 2002; loving mother of Wayne (Dorothy) Chovan and the late Dale Chovan; cherished grandmother of David Chovan, Michelle (Alex) DeLao and Michael (Christine) Chovan; adoring "Big Baba" of Avery and Mila; dearest sister of the late John Valocik and late Sandra Misicko; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Ann Chovan was born on July 7, 1919 in Czechoslovakia to John and Anna Valocik and was a resident of Whiting for the past 88 years. She was a very active and devoted member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting spending countless hours making nut rolls, halupki and noodles to support the parish and was a member of the former St. Ann Sodality. An excellent cook and baker, Ann loved quilting, crocheting, gardening and she loved flowers. She enjoyed following Chicago sports teams, watching figure skating, camping and square dancing. Ann was devoted to her family and spending time with them is what made her heart the happiest. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Immaculate Conception Grotto Fund, c/o 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.