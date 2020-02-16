Ann Christianson Fox

Ann was born in Butler, PA to Elizabeth Wick and Erling Christianson on July 14, 1929. At the age of three the family moved to Hammond, IN. She attended Hammond High School and the University of New Mexico. On December 23, 1951, she married Jack Miller Fox. Ann was involved in Service League of Northwest Indiana, Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. and The Northern Indiana Arts Association. Ann was a long-time member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Munster, IN Ann is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack and sister Jean. Ann is survived by sons Jon of Orlando, FL, Andy of Winter Park, FL and Peter of Dallas, TX. Sisters Randi Laves of Springfield, MO and Ami Christianson of Glendale, MO. Grandchildren Taylor Fox, Ami Fox, Andrew Fox and James Fox, and great-grandchildren Amelia Ann Fox and Sarah Joyce Fox.