WHITING/WISCONSIN - Ann F. "Annie" Grenchik (nee Stasny) age, 92 of Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, September 23, 2022 at Unity Hospice at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay, Wisconsin. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Norbert P. Grenchik, who passed away June 19, 2006; loving mother of Marilou (James) Hildebranski, Michael Grenchik, Jennifer (late John) Protolipac, Norb (Mari) Grenchik and the late James Grenchik and Jessica Grenchik; cherished grandmother of Sarah (Kevin) Stier, Thomas (fiancee, Corinne) Hildebranski, Molly Grenchik, Nicole and Peter Protolipac; adoring great grandma of Logan Stier; dearest sister of John (Emily) Stasny and James (Mary) Stasny; dear sister-in-law of Dolores (late Harry) Smolen, Josephine (late Thomas) Grenchik and Terry (late Lee) Goodin; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and her granddogs Lainie, Lola and Hooper.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Annie Grenchik was born on September 14, 1930 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Genevieve (Gaburiak) Stasny. A longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1948, Annie was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, St. John Rosary Society, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the Marian Theatre Guild (St. John Drama Club) where she met her beloved Norbert. In 1989 Annie and Norb moved to Door County, WI and established Rocky Ridge Orchards, growing and processing cherries and apples. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Church and choir of Baileys Harbor, WI. A breast cancer survivor, Annie loved to cook and bake, knit and crochet and make beautiful greeting cards for family and friends. Devoted to her family, Annie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Steeple Restoration Fund, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400