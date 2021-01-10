Ann H. Bagnall (nee Headley)

June 21, 1928 – Jan. 2, 2021
BEVERLY SHORES, IN - Ann H. Bagnall, a 50 year resident of Beverly Shores, Indiana, died peacefully at the age of 92, on January 2, 2021 with her loving husband, George at her side while in Tallahassee, Florida. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Rachael Headley and her siblings: Margaret, John, Joseph, Ruth, and Louis.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Green Hills, Ohio. Ann had a brilliant mind, piercing blue eyes, the sweetest smile and stunning white hair. Ann was a lifelong learner with an unwavering passion for education, love of the arts, and nature. Throughout her life, she thrived on caring for those less fortunate and rallied those whose rights were challenged. In her 80's, while tracing family genealogy, she revealed her ancestry as a proud DAR - Daughter of the American Revolution.
At age 16, Ann graduated from high school in Green Hills and with a four-year scholarship received her Bachelors Degree in Psychology from William Penn University of Oskaloosa, Iowa. After graduating, she pursued and later completed her masters in Education at the University of Chicago. It was at U of C that a friend set up the blind date with now husband, George. After a long courtship they were married on campus on June 20, 1951.
While raising her five children in Chicago, she became the director of a neighborhood Head Start program. Later she participated in developing an alternative school for teens in the Chicago Public School System. She brought her passion for serving others while in Michigan City, Indiana, as an activities director/social worker in a nursing home, adult day care therapist and as a teacher for suspended or expelled students. She retired as a caseworker for the Indiana Department of Public Welfare and Child Services. However, Ann's most rewarding accomplishment was as director of The Beverly Community Nursery School. The Beverly Unitarian Church (Givens Castle on Longwood) built an addition to house her nursery school.
In the 1960's Ann and George built their dream home overlooking Lake Michigan surrounded by nature in the town of Beverly Shores, Indiana. In the 1970's, Ann and her husband had the innate fervor to preserve rights of homeowners in Beverly Shores and created the non-profit organization, HOPE (Homeowners Opposed to Park Expansion). Through this group's tireless passion and persistence, a portion of the town was preserved for year round and part-time residents to enjoy to this day.
Ann was an insatiable bookworm and a card-carrying library member everywhere she lived. She would often have a number of books open at a time with a matchbook to keep her place. You would see her up late at night with a single lamp reading deep into the pages.
Ann is survived by her devoted husband, George, of 69 years and their five children: G. Scott Bagnall (Jeanne) Skokie, IL, Tara Bagnall (Greg) Tallahassee, FL, Andrew Bagnall (Lynn) Los Angeles, CA, Sally Bagnall (Scott) Beverly Shores, IN and Betsy Green Chicago, IL. Ann adored and doted over her seven grandchildren and was known as Grandma or Meemah to Adam, Allie, Matthew, Caitlin, Quentin, Brooke and Courtney. She cherished time with each of them and always brought creativity, joy and laughter (and the best iced tea ever) whenever they came for visits to their home on the lake. She inspired them with nature, art, baking and reading as she did for her children growing up.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic and travel risks of all, Ann will be cremated in Tallahassee, Florida and later brought to rest in Furnessville, Indiana. A celebration of her of life will be held with family and friends on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to your local hospice or, as a gesture to Ann's spirit for reading, to your local library.