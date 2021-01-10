Ann H. Bagnall (nee Headley)

June 21, 1928 – Jan. 2, 2021

BEVERLY SHORES, IN - Ann H. Bagnall, a 50 year resident of Beverly Shores, Indiana, died peacefully at the age of 92, on January 2, 2021 with her loving husband, George at her side while in Tallahassee, Florida. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Rachael Headley and her siblings: Margaret, John, Joseph, Ruth, and Louis.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Green Hills, Ohio. Ann had a brilliant mind, piercing blue eyes, the sweetest smile and stunning white hair. Ann was a lifelong learner with an unwavering passion for education, love of the arts, and nature. Throughout her life, she thrived on caring for those less fortunate and rallied those whose rights were challenged. In her 80's, while tracing family genealogy, she revealed her ancestry as a proud DAR - Daughter of the American Revolution.

At age 16, Ann graduated from high school in Green Hills and with a four-year scholarship received her Bachelors Degree in Psychology from William Penn University of Oskaloosa, Iowa. After graduating, she pursued and later completed her masters in Education at the University of Chicago. It was at U of C that a friend set up the blind date with now husband, George. After a long courtship they were married on campus on June 20, 1951.