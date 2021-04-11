Oct. 6, 1917 - April 8, 2021
HAMMOND, IN - Ann H. Matolin, age 103, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters: Mary Ann (James) Mancilla and Louise (Frank) Wolotka; two grandsons: Richard Wolotka and Michael (Julie) Wolotka; two sisters: Catherine (late Walter) Muvich and Mary (late Paul) Chomo; numerous nieces, nephews, friends; and adopted family Bob (Judy) Schallencamp.
Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Louis S. Matolin; parents, George and Katherine Carr.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 7132 Arizona Avenue with father Charles Mosley, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at church on Tuesday.
Ann was a resident of Hessville for the past 70 years, she was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help church. She was a member of the OLPH Rosary Society, Knights of Columbus Wives, St Alfred Council #4933, Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170 and a 60 year member of the Arkansas Avenue Pinochle Club.
Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Memorials may be made to the Share Foundation.
