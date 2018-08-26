MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ann 'Honey' Cazangiu, age 84 of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. She is survived by three daughters: Candace (Brendan) Schafer, Sherry (Thomas) Nash, Lesly (Bob) Brock; six grandchildren: Lisa (Andrew) Szafarczyk, John (Olivia) VanDenburgh, Mark VanDenburgh, Michael, Ryan, Katie Nash; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Anna Szafarczyk; sister, Phyllis (Jerry) Keough; sister-in-law, Bonnie Phillipov. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas 'Mickey' Cazangiu; parents, Velma and Vasil Phillipov; brother, Philip 'Sonny' Phillipov.
Honey was a graduate of Gary Edison High School, class of 1952. She worked as a secretary at U.S. Steel, Coke Plant Division office for 25 years. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc parish and member of the ARCS. Honey enjoyed her time working at Turkey Creek golf course's halfway house in her retirement. She was an election judge for 20 plus years. She was active in the Share Foundation. Honey enjoyed traveling, spending time at the lake house, and socializing with her friends during retirement. She cherished spending time with her family and adored her children and grandchildren.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 2:00-800 P.M. A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 200 E. 78th Ave., Merrillville with Rev. Andrew Corona officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.
