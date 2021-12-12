VALPARAISO, IN - Ann Horvatich, age 100, passed away on December 8, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Born in Gary, one of six children, to Manda and Carl Kucan. Ann, or Onnie as she was called by family and close friends, was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana.
Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters: Paula Horvatich and Gayle Horvatich; grandchildren: Kendra Wergin and Jon Steven Wergin; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Steve Horvatich; parents, Manda and Carl Kucan; sisters: Mary Miletich, Kay Pilnak, Madaline Kucan; and brothers: Sam and Mike Kucan. Now they are all together again.
Ann attended Froebel High School. During WWII, she and her sister Kay kept the family's grocery store (22nd & Broadway in Gary) running until her brothers returned from the war. After the war, Ann met Steve at a bowling tournament. He knew at first glance that she was the girl he was going to marry; and they did on November 6, 1948. Ann was a wonderful homemaker and was an active room parent, Girl Scout leader and volleyball coach while her daughters were in elementary school. After raising her daughters, Ann worked in the catalog department at Montgomery Ward and as a cafeteria cashier for Gary School Services.
Ann was a current member of Our Lady of Consolation parish and former longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Croatian Catholic Church. Ann was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170, the Croatian Glee Club Preradovic, and the Club of Retired Croatians. She was a founding member of the Purdue Extension Homemakers Exchange Club, as well as an active member of the Knights of Columbus Wives Club (Msgr. Ryder Council).
Ann liked to read, play cards, listen to music and opera, travel, and above all spend time with family and friends. Talented at crafts, she made many treasured keepsakes for her daughters and grandchildren. Ann enjoyed preparing traditional holiday foods and was known for her delicious sarma and nut roll. She created lasting memories of her Croatian heritage by taking her daughters and grandchildren on a vacation to Croatia in 2006.
Ann will be remembered by many for her red hair, cheerful disposition and deep faith.
