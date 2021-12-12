VALPARAISO, IN - Ann Horvatich, age 100, passed away on December 8, 2021 with her daughters by her side. Born in Gary, one of six children, to Manda and Carl Kucan. Ann, or Onnie as she was called by family and close friends, was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana.

Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters: Paula Horvatich and Gayle Horvatich; grandchildren: Kendra Wergin and Jon Steven Wergin; and many nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Steve Horvatich; parents, Manda and Carl Kucan; sisters: Mary Miletich, Kay Pilnak, Madaline Kucan; and brothers: Sam and Mike Kucan. Now they are all together again.