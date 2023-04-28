WHITING, IN—Ann J. “Ellen” Golubic, 87, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Mark F. Golubic, who passed away February 28, 2009; loving mother of Timothy M. (Angie) Golubic (WFD) and Susan Golubic; adoring grandmother of Joey Golubic; dearest sister of Doreen Brooklyn and Barbara Nielsen; dear sister-in-law of Joseph Golubic; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews in the United States and England. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Hurrell and Jackie Bailey, and her dearest friend, Linda Mansfield.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Jay Nuthulapati officiating; interment, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point; visitation at the funeral home from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday; parish wake service at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.

Ellen Golubic was born on August 16, 1935 in Cambridge, England, to Frank and Lillian Coulson and was a resident of Whiting for the past 60 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting, and had worked at the Sacred Heart School Cafeteria for many years. She loved to sew and was a very talented crafter. Devoted to her family, Ellen will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. 219-659-4400