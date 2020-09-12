× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Ann "Janica" Listar age 81 of Griffith passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (Paul) Jacobs. She was the most loving Baka to Melissa, Katelyn, Amanda; and great-grandson, Tony. Sister to Mary, cousin Dragica (Pero) Cavlovic, best friend (and "sister") of 50 years Katica (Steve) Kirincic, nephew and nieces; close family and friends: Radman, Kozar, Mikesic, the Jakov family who she loved spending holidays with. Many close family and friends in Croatia, Canada, Kansas, Australia, and Germany.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Ivan and Caroline Srakovcic; husband, Karl; brothers: George and Marion; sister, Charlene; and infant daughter, Zlatica "Goldie".

Funeral services will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, face masks are required and practice safe social distancing.

Friends may meet with the family on Sunday September 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith. Prayer service at 1:30 PM.