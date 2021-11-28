1929 - 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ann Jovich, formally of Merrillville, IN passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Illinois on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Ann was born in Gary, IN to John and Julia Buchko in 1929. She met and married the love of her life Eli Jovich who preceded her in death. Ann took great pride in being a loving wife, mother, and aunt.

She is survived by her son Michael Jovich; and daughter Linda (Glenn) Bettens. Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Buchko.

She had varied interests throughout her life including cooking and baking, she especially loved baking hundreds of Christmas cookies and nut roll, personally delivering them to her friends, neighbors and family. Ann was active in her Tolleston High School Reunion Committee and loved getting together with classmates from the old neighborhood. She loved entertaining at home with friends and family and enjoyed meeting monthly with her high school pinochle club and Brunswick neighborhood bunco club for over 40 years.

Ann was a dedicated employee well into her life with Merrillville Florist and later Crown Point BIA. She cared deeply for other people, her purse was always ready at the door just in case she was invited to go out or to help a friend.

A visitation will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.www.burnsfuneral.com.