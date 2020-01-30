Ann Kozaitis

CROWN POINT, IN - Ann Kozaitis, age 80 of Crown Point, passed away January 27, 2020. She was a bus driver for Crown Point schools for 29 years. Besides driving the bus, Ann loved dancing and making pet rocks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Samuel. Ann is survived by her children April (Rich) Kitchen, Sam Jr. (Michelle) Kozaitis; grandchildren Joshua (Amanda) Kitchen, Kara Kozaitis, Kayla (Michelle) Stilwell, Hailey and Jack Kozaitis.

Private funeral arrangements entrusted to BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com

