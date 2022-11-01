Ann L. Kutie (nee Gavura)

Mar. 12, 1923—Oct. 28, 2022

HAMMOND, IN—Ann L. Kutie, age 99, of Hammond, IN entered into the house of her heavenly Father on Friday, October 28, 2022.

She is survived by two daughters, Joann (Randy) Novakowski and Lois (David) Haskins; seven grandchildren: Natalie (Duane) Schwemlein, Leanna (Scott) Jeffers, Thomas Nagy, Jonathan Novakowski, David Novakowski, Leah Haskins and Joseph Haskins; twelve great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Veronica Gavura; husband Joseph Kutie; son, Stephen Kutie; three sisters and three brothers.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, IN with Father Gregory Bim-Merle celebrant. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

Ann was born in East Chicago and was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School class of 1942. She was a proud Auxiliary Member of VFW Post 1109 of Highland and American Legion Post 232 of Hessville. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, and friend. For more information contact Bocken Funeral Home at 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.